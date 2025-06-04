Mumbai, June 4: Commenting on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory in the IPL 2025 championship, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday said that cricketer Virat Kohli has sent a message of loyalty to the world. IPL 2025: Bengalauru Rolls Out the Red Carpet As Virat Kohli and RCB Return Home With Indian Premier League Trophy.

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said, "My congratulations to the RCB team for winning the IPL championship after 18 years. I convey my regards personally and on behalf of the government. It's especially pleasing that cricketer Virat Kohli has emerged as an exemplary sportsperson, not just for the country, but for the entire world."

"The words Virat Kohli spoke when the RCB team won are truly a matter of pride. His consistent loyalty to the RCB team for 18 years sends a great message to all sportspeople. It speaks volumes about loyalty. Virat Kohli has given the message of loyalty to the world. Additionally, his emotional bond with Bengaluru is heartening. His repeated mention of Bengaluru city has brought joy to all of us," He added,

"I especially congratulate Virat Kohli for his patient, tolerant fight for 18 years. Even when the team reached the finals three times previously, one can imagine how disheartening it must have been to lose the championship. But this time, his 18 years of loyalty to the team have paid off. There is a lesson for all sportspersons in this: loyalty and sincerity will eventually reward you with something great," he said. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Receives Virat Kohli and Other IPL 2025 Champion RCB Players at Bengaluru Airport, Says 'Truly An Honour to Welcome You All' (Watch Video).

"I watched every ball, every moment, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. It's a wonderful championship. For more than two months, I would come home, sit in front of the television, and forget everything. From today, there's nothing like that. Maybe you'll watch tennis if you want to. It is one of the greatest tournaments," Parameshwara stated.

Virat Kohli has an emotional bond with Bengaluru, Bengalureans, and especially with Kannadigas. "I think there is a message that he is so close to Bengaluru. I don't know anything about the Karnataka government arranging another special programme to felicitate the RCB team. We will discuss this with the Chief Minister," he stated while answering a question.

