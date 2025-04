New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday..

Both teams are unchanged for the game..

Teams:.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpand.

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma. PTI.

