Rajasthan Royals have won the first powerplay after taking two wickets. Jake Fraser-McGurk and in-form Karun Nair are back in the hut. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has joined Abhishek Porel at the crease. Both batters will aim to build a good partnership.
Out! Oh dear! A huge mix-up, and Karun Nair departs for a three-ball duck. 89 runs in the previous and run out in the next. Nair will be livid with himself. A length ball angling onto off-stump, and Abhishek Porel got an edge which went straight to the point region. Karun was halfway down the crease. Wanindu Hasaranga threw to Sandeep Sharma, who collected the ball and aimed at the non-striker's end. Replays showed Nair was well short of his crease. Karun Nair run out (Wanindu Hasaranga/Sandeep Sharma) 0(3)
Out! Jake Fraser-McGurk departs after playing an ugly shot. A back-of-length delivery by Jofra Archer and JFM cleared his front leg and went for the big shot. Didn't use his feet, and Yashasvi Jaiswal took a simple catch at mid-off region. Jake Fraser-McGurk c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Jofra Archer 9(6)
With Faf du Plessis missing out due to an injury, Abhishek Porel will continue to open the innings with Jake Fraser-McGurk. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer bowled the first over of the match and conceded 10 runs. McGurk hammered two fours in this first over and tried to attack the Archer.
During the toss, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said they are playing with the same team. Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel also said they are fielding with the same playing XI. Both teams' Playing XI:DC: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma.RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.Impact Players of Both Sides:RR: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore. DC: Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay.
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has decided to bowl first. It's a good choice, as the target can be chased down at this Delhi venue. With shorter boundaries across the stadium, Delhi will aim to maximise the first powerplay. Stay tuned for the playing XIs and impact players of both teams.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match. Delhi are set to host their second home game in Delhi. Both teams are coming into this contest after losing their previous IPL 2025 match. It is expected to be a high-scoring encounter, as Arun Jaitley Stadium has shorter boundaries.
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals are set to face Rajasthan Royals in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 season. The DC vs RR IPL 2025 match is being hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Delhi Capitals are placed second in the IPL 2025 standings. The Axar Patel-led side has secured four victories in five matches. The Delhi-based franchise suffered its first defeat against the Mumbai Indians by 12 runs at home. Meanwhile, you can check the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match scorecard here. The Axar-led side will aim for its first victory against Rajasthan. IPL 2025: Robin Uthappa Hails Delhi Capitals Batter Karun Nair’s 89 on Indian Premier League Comeback, Says ‘Incredible Story of Resilience and Belief.’
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard
Rajasthan, on the other hand, are coming into this contest after suffering a defeat by nine wickets against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The 2008 champions are languishing at eighth with four losses in six matches. A loss against Delhi Capitals will put them in a worrying state. A victory will put them in a decent position in the IPL 2025 standings. IPL 2025: Sanjay Bangar Criticises Rajasthan Royals’ Bowling Attack After 58-Run Defeat to Gujarat Titans, Says ‘RR Needed Sixth Bowling Option To Ease Pressure on Main Bowlers.’
Squads:
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari