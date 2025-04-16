Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals are set to face Rajasthan Royals in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 season. The DC vs RR IPL 2025 match is being hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Delhi Capitals are placed second in the IPL 2025 standings. The Axar Patel-led side has secured four victories in five matches. The Delhi-based franchise suffered its first defeat against the Mumbai Indians by 12 runs at home. Meanwhile, you can check the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match scorecard here. The Axar-led side will aim for its first victory against Rajasthan. IPL 2025: Robin Uthappa Hails Delhi Capitals Batter Karun Nair’s 89 on Indian Premier League Comeback, Says ‘Incredible Story of Resilience and Belief.’

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard

Rajasthan, on the other hand, are coming into this contest after suffering a defeat by nine wickets against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The 2008 champions are languishing at eighth with four losses in six matches. A loss against Delhi Capitals will put them in a worrying state. A victory will put them in a decent position in the IPL 2025 standings. IPL 2025: Sanjay Bangar Criticises Rajasthan Royals’ Bowling Attack After 58-Run Defeat to Gujarat Titans, Says ‘RR Needed Sixth Bowling Option To Ease Pressure on Main Bowlers.’

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari