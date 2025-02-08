Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Young Indian tennis player Maaya Rajeshwaran's dream run came to an end as she went down in straight sets against Jil Teichmann in the semifinals of the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series here on Saturday.

The 15-year-old Rajeshwaran lost 3-6 1-6 against Teichmann at the Cricket Club of India here.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Cuttack.

Rajeshwaran, who is coached by R Manoj Kumar, had started the tournament as a wildcard entry, and made it to the semi-finals, in what was her first senior tournament.

India's Prarthana Thambore alongside Dutch partner Arianne Hartono will play in the doubles final on Sunday.

Also Read | How To Bet On Super Bowl 2025 In Ohio.

Teichmann set the tone in the first set early on, winning the opening first four games. Rajeshwaran tried to regain her form, winning the next two games in a row but the experienced Swiss fought back well and ended the first set 6-3 in her favour.

Teichmann continued to build on her momentum in the second set winning the first four games. Rajeshwaran's relentless efforts helped her win the fifth game but she couldn't keep up with her opponent's consistent strong returns to go down in the end.

In the other singles semifinal, Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew eighth seed, stunned second-seeded Rebecca Marino of Canada 6-2 6-2 to secure a place in the final.

Earlier in the day, Russian duo of Amina Anshba and Elena Pridankina, seeded second, stormed into the doubles final, having overcome a one-set deficit to defeat the fourth-seeded Italian pair of Nicole Fossa Huergo and Camilla Rosatello 4-6 6-3 10-3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)