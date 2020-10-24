Abu Dhabi, Oct 24 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders scored a challenging 194 for six against Delhi Capitals after being sent into bat in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Nitish Rana (81 off 53) top-scored for KKR and shared 115 runs for the fourth wicket with Sunil Narine (64 off 32) to take their side past 190-run mark.

Anrich Nortje (2/27) was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi Capitals.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 194 for 6 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 81, Sunil Narine 64; Anrich Nortje 2/27).

