An in-form Manchester United take on Chelsea at Old Trafford, looking to continue their ascent in the top half of the Premier League table. The Red Devils have galvanised themselves post the international break bringing in respite for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They needed a late dash of goals to win against the Magpies in their last game and now target the Blues. Chelsea come into the game on the back of two draws and their overall gameplay has done little justice to the kind of squad they possess. A defeat at Old Trafford will pile on the misery for Frank Lampard and hence a lot is at stake for him. Manchester United versus Chelsea will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 10:00 pm IST. MUN vs CHE Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21.

Anthony Martial serves the second of his three-game suspension against Chelsea which could mean a debut for a fit-again Edinson Cavani. He will line up as the lone man upfront with Marcus Rashford returning to the wings. Fred and Scott McTominay are untouchable at the moment which means Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic have to content themselves with a place on the bench. Harry Maguire is not fully fit which should enable the partnership of Victor Lindelof and Axel Tuanzebe to continue at the heart of the defence. Manchester United, Liverpool Working Towards Joining New ‘Breakaway’ European Premier League.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is out with a shoulder injury but his absence should not be of much concern for Frank Lampard considering first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is great form. Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount on the wings have pace and creativity. The duo’s link-up play with Kai Havertz and Timo Werner has been very fluid so far and United will need to have a good work rate to keep them in check.

When is Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Chelsea match in Premier League 2019-20 will take place on October 24, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at Old Trafford and will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of Manchester United vs Chelsea match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Chelsea match. Manchester United have a tendency to win a string of games under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and they will likely notch up a 2-1 win.

