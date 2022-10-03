Panchkula, Oct 3 (PTI) Top Indian professional golfers, including Olympian Udayan Mane and former Asian tour winners Rashid Khan and Khalin Joshi, will tee off at the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship here on Tuesday.

The Rs 50 lakh tournament will be held at the scenic Panchkula Golf Club for the fourth year in succession with the Pro-Am event set to be played on October 8.

The event will feature PGTI regulars such as Order of Merit leader Ajeetesh Sandhu, defending champion Chikkarangappa, Manu Gandas, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and Honey Baisoya, apart from Udayan, Rashid and Joshi.

Two-time Asian tour winner Rashid will be a top attraction after his runner-up finish at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters on Sunday.

The Tricity will also be represented by prominent names such as Abhijit Singh Chadha, Akshay Sharma, Harendra Gupta, Angad Cheema, Amrit Lal, Ranjit Singh, Harmeet Kahlon, Amritinder Singh, Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal as well as Panchkula's Aadil Bedi and Chandimandir's Ravi Kumar.

The major foreign names in the field consist of Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana, K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain and Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai.

"We can expect a highly competitive week of golf with a strong field vying for top honours at a venue which offers immaculate playing conditions," Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said in a release.

All the three amateurs in the fray, Arjun Singh Bhatia, Paramraj Singh Sandhu and Brijesh Kumar hail from the Panchkula Golf Club.

