The third and final T20 of three-match series between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) will be played on Sunday, 04 October 2022 at Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.The match will kick-start at 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs SA third T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Indore.

India comfortably sealed the three-match series after winning the second T20 on Sunday by 16 runs to take a 2-0 lead. The credible Indian top order put India on the front foot as hosts scored a monumental total of 237. Suryakumar Yadav top scored 61 off 22, KL Rahul 57 off 28, Virat Kohli 49 off 28 and Rohit Sharma 49 off 28. In response, South Africa after losing early wickets were back on track courtesy to David Miller's huge partnership of 174 runs with Quinton de Kock. Miller smashed 47 ball hundred which almost pulled of the heist but despite Quinton extending his support to the centurion, failed to make runs at good strike rate as visitors fell short of 16 runs at the end. The invincible Indian team will look to whitewash the series as they take on South-Africa in third T20 on Tuesday.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Quinton de Kock (SA), Dinesh Karthik (IND) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), KL Rahul (IND) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Axar Patel (IND), Aiden Markram (SA) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Keshav Maharaj (SA), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Deepak Chahar (IND) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Quinton de Kock (SA), Dinesh Karthik (IND),Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), KL Rahul (IND) ,Axar Patel (IND), Aiden Markram (SA), Keshav Maharaj (SA), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Deepak Chahar (IND).

Suryakumar Yadav (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as KL Rahul (IND) could be selected as the vice-captain.

