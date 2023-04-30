Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): India and Rajasthan Royals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed 300 wickets in T20 cricket on Sunday, becoming only the second Indian bowler to do so.

Ashwin accomplished it in his side Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s Indian Premier League (IPL) against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In the match, he took 2/27 in four overs. He bowled at an economy rate of 6.75.

In 305 matches, Ashwin has taken 300 wickets with best bowling figures of 4/8.

Ashwin has represented India in 65 T20Is, in which he has taken 72 wickets at an average of 23.22 and an economy rate of 6.90, with best bowling figures of 4/8.

Ashwin is also the sixth-highest wicket-taker in IPL. He has taken 170 wickets in 193 matches at an average of 28.20 and an economy rate of 6.98. His best bowling figures are 4/34.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in T20s for India, with a total of 311 wickets in 272 matches.

Dwayne Bravo (615 wickets), Rashid Khan (542 wickets), Sunil Narine (485 wickets), Imran Tahir (469 words) and Shakib al Hasan (451 wickets).

Coming to the match, RR posted 212/7 in their 20 overs. It was Yashasvi's one-man-army effort that guided RR to such a massive total as the rest of the batters failed to touch even 20 runs. The next highest scorer was Jos Buttler, who had scored just 18 runs.

Arshad Khan was the pick of the bowlers for MI, taking 3/39 in his four overs. Piyush Chawla took 2/34 in his four overs. Riley Meredith and Jofra Archer got a wicket each.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first against Mumbai Indians. RR's innings is currently in progress.

Rajasthan would try to reclaim the top spot in the points table, while Birthday boy Rohit Sharma would try to win their fourth game to move up the list.

Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan joined the MI Playing XI. Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar would miss today's match. For RR, Trent Boult came back into the side.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan. (ANI)

