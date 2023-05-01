Sandeep Sharma pulled off a sensational diving catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav during the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 30. The catch was a difficult one as the ball was going away from him but Sandeep Sharma kept his eyes fixed and pulled off a wonderful effort with a perfectly-timed dive. He also did well to hang on to the catch as he fell. Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav Shine As Mumbai Indians Beat Rajasthan Royals By Six Wickets in IPL's 1000th Match.

Sandeep Sharma Pulls off Sensational Catch, Watch Here

