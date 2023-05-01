Tim David showed why he was one of the best finishers in modern-day T20s as he smashed a 14-ball unbeaten 45 as Mumbai Indians won a thrilling and high-scoring contest against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 30. The Australian slammed three sixes in the last over to help Mumbai Indians chase down 212/7 after Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a hundred to put Rajasthan Royals in a strong position. This was also a record chase at the Wankhede Stadium. Yashasvi Jaiswal Out or Not Out? Fans Feel It Was a No Ball As Rajasthan Royals Opener Falls to a Full-Toss During MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Mumbai Indians Beat Rajasthan Royals

