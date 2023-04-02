Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], April 2 (ANI): The first three games of IPL 2023 were full of action and drama as we witnessed exhilarating performances from the players.

While Punjab Kings came out victorious against Kolkata Knight Riders in the first doubleheader of IPL, courtesy stellar show from Arshdeep Singh and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Lucknow Super Giants registered a clinical win over Delhi Capitals in their first-ever home game. England speedster Mark Wood hogged the limelight in the second doubleheader of the season by grabbing a five-for after IPL debutant Kyle Mayers displayed the Caribbean Calypso with his blitzkrieg at Ekana Sports Complex.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh - who shared the dressing room with the English cricketer during IPL 2018 - was mighty impressed with Wood's effort with the ball in his first game for LSG.

Speaking on Star Sports Harbhajan said, "When he played in the TATA IPL for the first time in 2018, he did not have the accuracy, that he showed. He was playing this format for the first time in 2018 but he is a perfect bowler now and can be a game changer for Lucknow."

Former South Africa legend Jacques Kallis lavished praise upon Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings for their clinical show against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Speaking on Star Sports Kallis said, "It was a great start for them. They haven't had the best TATA IPLs in the past. It was nice of them to bring a performance like that against a good side. So they will take the confidence from here and hopefully, they will go from strength to strength from this win."

On the second doubleheader day of IPL, fans are going to witness two highly-anticipated games as inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals face winners of IPL 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match on Super Sunday.

Harbhajan Singh has backed Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in the contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad - who will take to the field without their skipper Aiden Markram.

"I will back Rajasthan Royals in the match against Sunrisers. They have Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Yuzvendra Chahal. To me, RR looks like a balanced side. They seem to be a better side than SRH to me," said Harbhajan Singh.

The second game of the day will see five-time champions Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the latter's backyard. And Kallis believes M Chinnaswamy Stadium will be at its electrifying best as Virat Kohli returns to his adopted home after 1427 days in IPL.

"M Chinnaswamy is a noisy stadium, it's a small ground. The opposition feels the pressure here as the crowd is on top of you. It's tough for the visiting teams here. It's great to have such passionate home fans. Hopefully, it's a good wicket and we get to see a good contest. I can't wait to watch this game," Kallis said.

Subscribing to the comments of Kallis, Harbhajan Singh termed the match between RCB and MI as the biggest match of IPL 2023 so far, claiming cricket fans couldn't have asked for a better Sunday treat.

Speaking on Star Sports Harbhajan said, "RCB vs MI match is going to be the biggest match of TATA IPL 2023 so far because two superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be up against each other. Add to it, the electrifying atmosphere at Chinnaswamy. It couldn't get better than this. Fans can't afford to miss it as 200-plus runs can be scored in the first innings and it could be chased down as well. So it is going to be a mother of all contests in the TATA IPL 2023 so far."

(ANI)

