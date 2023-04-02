The Ligue 1 action returns to the forefront as Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) face a resurgent Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc Des Princes. This will be a blockbuster Sunday as PSG get ready to bounce back from their shocking 2-0 loss to Rennes in their last game. PSG, who are currently sitting at the top of the league table, have been brilliant after registering 21 wins, four losses, and, three draws, out of the 28 played games. Despite having a fantastic squad, the Lionel Messi-starring unit has failed to hit the top gear throughout the Ligue 1 campaign. However, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, on their day can turn ruthless and single out any opposition. Bundesliga 2022–23: Thomas Muller’s Brace Helps Bayern Munich Cruise Past Borussia Dortmund 4–2.

Lyon, who currently sit 10th in the Ligue 1 standings, failed to perform to their best this season as they registered only 11 wins, out of the 28 league matches, and, have lost nine and drawn eight. The side in their last league game had to be content with a 1-1 tie versus Nantes but during the match against PSG, they have to be at their best in order to force a win out of this match. The past has shown that earlier they were able to make PSG sweat it out in order to force a result. Overall, PSG look the better side and should win the match easily.

Will Lionel Messi play today in PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 2022-23 fixture?

Lionel Messi should start for PSG in their key clash against Lyon in Ligue 1 on April 2, 2023, Sunday. The 35-year-old is in a rich vein of form in the recently ended international breaking, after having netted four goals, including a hat-trick. Seeing his current international form, he is expected to partner with PSG teammate, Kylian Mbappe.

