Founded in 2012, the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) is one of the inconsistent teams in IPL history. For SRH, their productive seasons were in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, with 2016 and 2018 being the most productive ones after concluding the seasons as IPL winners and runners-up respectively. Since 2019, they have failed to qualify for the playoffs, proving their inconsistency yet again. IPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 16.

Following a dismal 2022 IPL season, SRH decided to release their skipper, Kane Williamson, and, in exchange they bought England’s Harry Brook, who had a phenomenal season in the Tests, and, with that he became their most expensive player.

With Punjab Kings releasing Mayank Agarwal, Hyderabad saw the opportunity and cashed in on him at a price of Rs 8.25 crores. They had fought a lot for the signing of Mayank, but eventually won in the end. Hyderabad have got their necessary players to compete for the title but a few more players could have further strengthened the side. On Which TV Channel IPL 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

However, it will be interesting to see whether SRH can find an ideal balance before the tournament gets underway. Notably, this year a new captain, Aiden Markram, is going to lead the side. The franchise appointed Markram as their captain after finding out that he led SunRisers Eastern Cape to title glory in SA20.

IPL 2023 Captains: List of Skippers Who Will Lead Their Respective Franchises in Indian Premier League Season 16.

Strength

Their batting looks all fine with the likes of Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, and, Heinrich Klaasen. While their bowling seems all set after having roped in England’s veteran spinner, Adil Rashid, India pacer, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein.

Weakness

The only weakness that SRH have is that they could have added more pacers that can rattle the batters with the pace, bounce, and speed.

SRH IPL 2023 Schedule

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opening game is against inaugural IPL winners, Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 2, 2023. You can check SRH's IPL 2023 full schedule below.

SRH IPL 2023 Squad

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Karthik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2023 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).