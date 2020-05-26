Sports News | Real Madrid Want to Win Everything: Raphael Varane Says Players Are Looking Forward to Competing

Madrid [Spain], May 26 (ANI): Real Madrid's Raphael Varane said the team is looking forward to competing again and are aiming to 'win everything'.

"We're looking forward to competing. This work is our nature and we always want to compete. We've not played football for a long time, so we are very eager and want to win everything as always," the club's official website quoted Varane as saying after the club's second training session of the week.

La Liga has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus crisis.

However, the La Liga clubs have returned to group training 'with a maximum of ten players'. Players were allowed to resume individual training from May 4 as the country began to de-escalate its lockdown measures.

Varane asserted that the players are improving day by day and are 'getting back to our best'.

"We're getting better and better every day. We work hard on our physical side and we're getting back to a good feeling and improving on a tactical level. Above all, we are getting back to our best," he said. (ANI)

