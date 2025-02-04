Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): The Mumbai Walkathon has officially opened registrations for its inaugural edition on March 16, 2025, in Juhu, a release from the event said. This pioneering event is designed to celebrate walking--the simplest, most ancient, and yet the most modern form of exercise.

The Mumbai Walkathon will be flagged off at Jamnabai Narsee School Ground and will take participants past Amitabh Bachchan's residence, leading to Juhu Beach and back. Walkers can choose from three categories: 10km Pro Walk (registration fee Rs 999), 5km Family Walk (registration fee 899), and 3km Fun Walk (registration fee 799), as per a press release from Mumbai Walkathon 2025.

Speaking about the initiative, Vinay Bhartia, co-founder of 26Ideas, the force behind the marathon, stated: "Born from a simple purpose: if we could turn our most basic human activity into India's biggest celebration of health joy and togetherness... that is what #JustWalkIndia is. The Walkathon is a carnival of connection, where every step tells a story and brings us closer to good health, joy, and unity. Remember when walking was just... "walking" We are bringing back that simplicity, but with a twist of joy and community spirit."

John Gloster, head physiotherapist of Rajasthan Royals and founding partner of Triarch Ventures, and advisors to #JustWalkIndia added: "Walking, for me, is the ultimate solution. It addresses nearly every modern-day problem--bone health, cognitive health, metabolic health, obesity, or diabetes. Walking is not just a remedy but a personal protection mechanism, helping to reduce stress, rationalize thoughts, and navigate life's challenges. As our elders often said, 'Just go for a walk--you will feel better,' and they could not have been more right."

The Race Director, Juhu resident Kapil Arora--an Ironman triathlete and Guinness record holder--will lead the event as the Chief Walker. He emphasized the Walkathon's mission: "Recognizing and honouring the simplicity and beauty of walking as a path to a healthier, happier, and more connected life is what Mumbai Walkathon would be. All participants will be timed and will receive their Bibs and T-shirt at the expo, and a finisher medal, post-walk breakfast, and on-course support on event day"

The Mumbai Walkathon 2025 aims to attract health-conscious Mumbaikars and sports enthusiasts to unite for fitness, community spirit, and a healthier lifestyle. (ANI)

