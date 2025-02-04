Mumbai, February 4: Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal progressed to the pre-quarterfinals after a hard-fought win over local favourite Renzo Olivo at the 2025 Rosario Challenger in Rosario, Argentina. Nagal, seeded eighth, displayed determination and grit to rally his way to a 5-7, 6-1, 6-0 win over Olivo on Monday. Daniil Medvedev Lashes Out at Chair Umpire During Match Against Stan Wawrinka at ATP Rotterdam 2025, Says ‘You Done have Eyes’ (Watch Video).

The 27-year-old Indian will next face the winner of the match between Chinese Taipei's Tseng Chun-hsin and Bolivian Hugo Dellien.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)