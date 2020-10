Palm Beach Gardens (US), Oct 30 (AP) Jim Richerson was elected the 42nd president of the PGA of America at a virtual annual meeting that included Tim Rosaforte becoming the first journalist to be awarded honorary membership.

Richerson, the senior vice president of operations for Arizona-based Troon Golf, succeeds Suzy Whaley. He previous was general manager and director of golf for Wisconsin-based Kohler, where he first was elected a PGA officer.

Also Read | MS Dhoni's Conversation With Varun Chakravarthy After CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 Goes Viral on Social Media, Check Out Video.

The PGA of America, which has some 29,000 members, held its annual meeting virtually for the first time in its 104 years on Thursday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the final acts of Whaley, the first female president in PGA history, was to bestow honorary membership to Rosaforte, whose career spans newspapers, magazines and television.

Also Read | Diego Maradona Quotes With HD Images: 10 Powerful Sayings by the Argentine Football Great on Success and Life to Celebrate His 60th Birthday.

He is the 12th person to be appointed a PGA Honorary Member, joining a list that includes former Presidents Dwight Eisenhower, Gerald Ford and George HW Bush, and nine-time major champion Gary Player.

Rosaforte, 65, retired last December and is battling early onset of Alzheimer's Disease. He worked at three newspapers in Florida, Sports Illustrate and Golf Digest, and most recently was part of the NBC-Golf Channel reporting team.

John Lindert of Grand Ledge, Michigan, succeeds Richerson as vice president, while Don Rea of Gilbert, Arizona, was elected secretary. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)