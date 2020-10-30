MS Dhoni has always been someone who is more than willing to teach the youngsters. Very often is he seen giving wicket-keeping lessons to Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and many other upcoming youngsters. Now, this time it was Varun Chakravarthy who was seen seeking a piece of advice on cricket. Like any good teacher, MS Dhoni was seen talking to the KKR bowler. Varun Chakravarthy like an obedient student was seen listening to every word quite intently. The video of the two chatting their hearts out went viral on social media. Even the official account of the Kolkata Knight Riders shared the video of the two having an intense conversation. Sir Jadeja Funny Memes and Jokes Flood Twitter After Ravindra Jadeja Shines in Last-Ball Thriller for CSK Against KKR in IPL 2020.

Talking about the match last night, Chennai Super Kings became a party spoiler as they provided a severe blow to Eoin Morgan’s team who was eyeing a spot in the playoffs. Held at the Dubai International Stadium, Chennai Super Kings won the game by six wickets and it was Ruturaj Gaikwad who scored a stunning knock of 72 runs from 53 deliveries. Ravindra Jadeja took away the game from KKR as he scored 31 runs from 11 balls. From KKR’s side, only Nitish Rana made a significant contribution as he made 87 runs from 61 balls. For now, let’s have a look at the tweet shared by KKR.

With this, KKR is placed on number five of the IPL 2020 points table with 12 points whereas, Chennai Super Kings occupies the last spot. KKR will play their last match in the league stage on Sunday against the Rajasthan Royals

