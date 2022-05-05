Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) Former India batter Suresh Raina feels Rishabh Pant has done exceedingly well as Delhi Capitals captain and his handling of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav is a testimony to that.

Kuldeep, who had lost form and confidence in the last two years, has taken 17 wickets in this edition of the IPL, and attributed the team's young skipper for his success.

Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti Reveals Showing Motivational Video to Real Madrid Team Ahead of Their UCL 2021-22 Semifinal Against Manchester City.

"Pant for me has been doing great as a captain. He has utilised Kuldeep Yadav very well and now he is winning matches for Delhi. But Pant – the batsman – still has to fire. He is a big player, and with coach Ricky Ponting behind him, he is going to click soon and a big innings is coming soon," Raina told 'Star Sports'.

"Also, I believe Delhi Capitals are not playing like a compact unit. Other players in the team will also have to take up the responsibility and contribute," he added.

Also Read | Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in GT vs MI IPL 2022 Match 51.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif, who has worked as an assistant coach with Delhi Capitals, believes Pant has to decide the approach he wants to adopt with the bat in the upcoming games.

"Rishabh Pant will have to decide whether he wants to play full 20 overs or he wants to play the role of a pinch hitter. Captain Pant will have to take a call on what's in the interest of the team.

"Pant has the potential to win matches alone but his performance as a batsman hasn't been up to the mark this year. So, I feel there's the pressure of being successful as a captain and as a batsman too."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)