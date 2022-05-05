Gujarat Titans are set to go up against Mumbai Indians in match 51 of IPL 2022 on Friday, May 6. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Already eliminated from qualifying for the playoffs, Mumbai Indians can aim to notch up a few wins to finish what has been a very difficult tournament, on a high. It is also the ideal time for them to play spoilsport to the other teams who are still in the reckoning for a playoff berth and they will look the same against Gujarat Titans. The IPL newcomers have taken the tournament by storm as they have put up impressive performances quite consistently to remain at the top spot on the IPL 2022 points table. GT vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 51

Hardik Pandya's side, who have had a very fruitful season so far, suffered only their second defeat in the competition and they will aim to rectify those mistakes and get back on track. On the other hand, the time is also right for a team like Mumbai to face Gujarat, now that the latter's weaknesses have been exposed. Mumbai Indians on the other hand won for the first time this season in their last match and would aim to keep that momentum going.

GT vs MI Betting Odds

Bookmakers think that both these teams have equal chances of winning this match. According to Bet365, both Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have betting odds of 1.90.

GT vs MI Win Probability

GT vs MI Win Probability (Source: Google)

Gujarat Titans have a slightly higher chance of winning this match. According to Google Predictions, Gujarat Titans' have a win probability of 52%, as compared to Mumbai Indians' who have 48%. However, this will change as and when the game begins and it progresses.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2022 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).