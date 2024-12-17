New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Rohan Jaitley has been appointed as the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) president for another term, beating former India player Kirti Azad in the polls.

The 35-year-old Jaitley, son of former Union Minister late Arun Jaitley, secured 1,577 votes compared to Azad's 777 in the race to the top position.

As many as 2,413 votes were cast, and 1,207 votes were required to win.

In 2020, Rohan was elected unopposed as DDCA president and a year later, he defeated advocate Vikas Singh.

Shikha Kumar (1,246 votes), daughter of former acting BCCI president CK Khanna, defeated Rakesh Kumar Bansal (536) and Sudhir Kumar Agarwal (498) to claim the vice-president's post.

Ashok Sharma (893) became the secretary, while Harish Singla (1328) was elected for the treasurer's post and Amit Grover (1189) won the joint secretary position.

Among others, Anand Verma (985), Manjit Singh (1050), Navdeep M (1034), Shyam Sharma (1165), Tushar Saigal (926), Vikas Katyal (1054), Vikram Kohli (939) claimed the directors' post.

A member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team Azad, who is currently a sitting Trinamool Congress MP from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency, had alleged corruption in the DDCA.

Late Arun Jaitley had served as DDCA president for 14 years. 7/21/2024

