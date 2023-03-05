Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Taking forward the visionary 'Sports for All' concept, Royal Challengers Bangalore have made inclusivity and diversity the key heading into the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL).

The Sports For All -- the Female Cricket Strategy is a revolutionary model to ensure increased participation of women at all levels of cricket and contribute to equal opportunity for women and growth in India.

Beyond the field, the RCB thinks that the 'Sport for All' philosophy will also create a vibrant work culture and a holistic society.

"Sports for All" is a roadmap based on critical pillars to ensure cricket becomes a household name and one of the first career choices for young women in India.

Prathmesh Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo India, and Chairman of RCB, said, "Gender inequality is not only a pressing moral and social issue but also a critical economic challenge. The nation can grow if there is gender parity and advancing woman's equity can add to economic growth."

"We are confident that the WPL will go a long way not just in boosting women's cricket in India but also mark a journey in equal participation of women in society at large. Along with superstars like Smriti Mandhana leading the team that RCB is immensely proud of putting together reflects our commitment and desire to promote women's cricket and the growth of opportunities for women in this country. We are ready for this historic journey which we firmly believe will enhance the future of women's sports while encouraging equal opportunity for everyone," he added.

It was the natural progression for RCB and Diageo as brands that have adopted diversity and inclusivity as their core values. Diageo held back all investments in overseas teams because it believes in India's story and wants to be part of this monumental journey for equal opportunity in Sports.

While "Sports for All" approach is based predominantly on the ethos of building icons, giving more opportunities to women to compete at the highest level and unearthing new talents, thereby inspiring the next generation of women cricketers.

Smriti Mandhana, RCB women's team captain said, "First of all, I should thank the RCB management for giving me the opportunity to be a part of and lead a legacy team like the RCB. It is an exciting opportunity and at the same time challenging. The WPL is a landmark tournament in the history of women's cricket, and I hope we all inspire many women to take up the sport through our performance and presence."

"It's extremely encouraging for us to see a franchise like RCB commit to this larger cause of equal participation of women and invest a round sum of money to get a team and contribute to the growth of India."

RCB will open its campaign in the WPL on Sunday squaring off against Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

