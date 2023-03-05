New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Former India cricketer Suresh Raina will represent India Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters, scheduled to be played from March 10 at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Gautam Gambhir, Shahid Afridi and Aaron Finch to Captain Teams in Legends League Cricket 2023.

Raina represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs (5615 runs) and 78 T20Is (1605). The left-hander, who hit a century on debut in Tests, is also the first Indian to score hundreds in all three formats of cricket and his centuries were scored outside India.

The LLC Masters, which have three teams -- the India Maharajas, the Asia Lions, and the World Giants -- and will witness some of the greatest cricketers of all time dazzle the crowd for ten days.

"I am looking forward to being part of LLC Masters. The format is such that we will be representing India again. It is always a pleasure to represent your country. We would focus on bringing the trophy home this time. I am really looking forward to playing with all the legends," said Raina in a media release, on his association with LLC Masters. ‘Jadeja, Jadeja’ Fans Tease Sanjay Manjrekar During India vs Australia 3rd Test in Indore (Watch Video).

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, of Legends League Cricket, said, "We have added almost 20 new senior players for this season to the pool of 50 fifty players. We welcome Raina and Harbhajan to the Legends League Cricket. We hope to see some fireworks from these greats of the game for the India Maharajas."

The first match of the Legends League Cricket Masters will be played between the India Maharajas and the Asia Lions on March 10.

