The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League kicked off on Saturday, March 4. In the opening match of the tournament, Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants by a huge margin of 143 runs. Batting first, Mumbai put up a huge score of 207-5 in their quota of 20 overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 65(30) and was the top scorer of the match. Meanwhile, Hayley Matthews added 47 more runs. In reply, Gujarat were bowled out for 64 runs. Saika Ishaque took 4 wickets while nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr picked up two each. Mumbai Indians Bag First Victory of WPL 2023, Seal Dominating Victory Over Gujarat Giants By 143 Runs.

The opening match of the tournament was played in DY Patil Sports Arena, Navi Mumbai. Along with the DY Patil Stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is co-hosting this tournament. Now according to a recent report, BCCI has decided to have a boundary length of 60 meters (maximum) during the WPL 2023. This is actually 5 meters shorter than the recently concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup. However, why BCCI has taken this decision? Read more to know about it.

Boundary Length in WPL 2023

When IPL 2022 took place in DY Patil Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and Wankhede Stadium, the maximum boundary length was kept at 70 meters. In the recently finished ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, the maximum boundary length was 65 meters. However, WPL 2023 is going to have a maximum boundary length of only 60 meters.

Speaking to Indian Express, an official told, “The BCCI has informed us to keep boundary distance for each game to a maximum of 60 metres.” WPL Trophy Unveiled In Presence of All Franchise Captains Ahead of the Opening Match of the Inaugural Season (Watch Video).

Almost everyone wants to see a high-scoring game when they are watching a T20 match. It is the excitement of a high-scoring match which makes T20 different from the other two formats. That is the main reason, BCCI has decided to keep a shorter boundary length in WPL 2023. The result is already in front of our eyes. In the first match, Mumbai batters smashed 6 over boundaries and 32 boundaries. And with BCCI staying with their decision, we might see something similar throughout the tournament.

