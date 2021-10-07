Sharjah, Oct 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

RR made four changes bringing in Liam Livingstone, Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris and Anuj Rawat.

KKR brought back fit again Lockie Ferguson in place of Tim Southee.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samso (c), Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

