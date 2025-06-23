Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Delhi Redz have registered their third win of the tournament, after they defeated the Bengaluru Bravehearts with a scoreline of 22-12, here at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex), during Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League, in Mumbai, on Monday evening.

The Delhi Redz were calling the shots in the game early on and scored important points to surge into the lead. Matteo Graziano and Rajdeep Saha scored a try each, before Iowane Teba brought the Bengaluru Bravehearts right back into it with 7 points of his own.

Also Read | Olympic Day 2025: PV Sindhu Urges Citizens To Join 'Let's Move' Initiative on June 23.

Minutes after the half-time break, Pol Pla finished off a fantastic move, which Philip Wokorach had started, with a try, to give the Bravehearts a slender lead. The Delhi Redz, though, weren't giving in, as Sunil Chawan got on the scoresheet, and Matias Osadczuk converted his kick. After that, the Redz further extended the lead when Moritz Noll added five points to the cause. Eventually, the Redz walked off with a solid win.

Earlier in the tournament, the Delhi Redz faced the Mumbai Dreamers. It was the Dreamers who began strongly as James Turner scored a try, and Akash Balmiki converted after that. From then on, the Dreamers did well to hold onto the lead till half-time. After the break, though, the Delhi Redz stormed back into the contest.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Ilkay Gundogan Scores Brace As Manchester City Cruise Into Knockouts With 6-0 Win Over Al-Ain.

Alejandro Laforga scored a try first, while Jordan Conroy added two more. Deepak Punia's conversion with the final move of the game complemented it. Deepak Punia also scored a dropkick, which helped his side register a comprehensive 20-7 win.

Redz had to wait for their first win of the tournament, especially after facing Chennai Bulls, who were dominant and demolished them by a scoreline of 21-7. For the Bulls, the duo of Vaafauese Maliko and Joaquin Pellandini led the charge with impressive individual performances. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)