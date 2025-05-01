Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals' stand-in skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Thursday.

RR made two changes with the injured Wanindu Hasaranga and Sandeep Sharma making way for Kumar Kartikeya and Akash Madhwal, while MI are unchanged.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Semi-Final Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Hasaranga has a niggle, while Sandeep has broken his finger.

Teams:

Also Read | RR vs MI Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Akash Madhwal Replaces Injured Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya Comes in Place of Wanindu Hasaranga in Rajasthan Royals’ Playing XI.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah. PTI AH

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)