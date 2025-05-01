Bodo/Glimt created history when it became the first Norwegian club to book a place in the semi-finals of the a UEFA competition after a brilliant showing against Lazio. They face London giants Tottenham Hotspur away in the first leg of the semis and although the level of competitiveness only increases from here, Bodo have adopted a fearless approach to big games, setting up for a fascinating clash. Tottenham Hotspur are 16th in the Premier League points table and have endured a horror campaign domestically. Their season depends on the outcome of their Europa League showing and they will give it their all here. Diego Maradona Death Case: Olivos Clinic ICU Director Fernando Villarejo Testifies Former Argentina Captain Was Allowed To Order Hamburgers Days After Surgery.

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero will return to the Tottenham Hotspur playing eleven after being rested in the last match. Son Heung-min is likely to miss the game once again due to an injury. Dominic Solanke scored at Anfield and he will look to continue his goal scoring run here. Mathys Tel and Dejan Kulusevski will be deployed on the wings to create chances for the side.

Bodo are missing several key players through suspension with the likes of Patrick Berg, Hakon Evjen, and Andreas Helmersen missing. On top of it, Odin Bjortuft might not make it to the match day squad owing to an injury. Ole Didrik Blomberg, Jens Petter Hauge, and Kasper Hogh will form the front three for the visitors.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will be back in action for the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 final berth as they will take on Athletic Bilbao away from home in the semifinal first leg match on Friday, May 2. The Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United match will be played at San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain and has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United match viewing options below.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season. In India, fans will be able to get a live telecast viewing option of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal match on Sony Ten Sports 1 SD/HD channels. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Europa League online viewing options, read below. ‘Sometimes the Dream Has To Wait’, Cristiano Ronaldo Pens Emotional Post After Al-Nassr Gets Knocked Out of AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25.

How to Get Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt football match on the Sony LIV app and website. The live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt UEL 2024-25 match will be available on the Jio TV app. Tottenham Hotspur playing at home will secure an easy win here with the team boasting of quality attackers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2025 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).