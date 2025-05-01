Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is getting spicier with each passing match. Apart from the Chennai Super Kings, all the teams can qualify for the playoffs. In the 50th match of the IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are hosting five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI). The RR vs MI IPL 2025 match is being held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. You can check the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 scorecard here. Rajasthan are coming into this contest with a much-needed win over the Gujarat Titans. 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed a record-breaking century, which helped the inaugural champions to a dominant win. RR vs MI IPL 2025, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard

The Hardik Pandya-led MI, on the other hand, are having a dream run in the ongoing season. After starting slowly, the Mumbai-based franchise is now having a five-match winning streak. This has put Mumbai in a good position in the points table. A victory over Rajasthan will put them one step closer to reaching the playoffs. IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals’ Clash With Mumbai Indians To Be a ‘Pink Promise’ Match on May 1.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Vignesh Puthur, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith