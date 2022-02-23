Kohima, Feb 23 (PTI) The 2nd South Asian Athletic Federation (SAAF) Cross-Country championship and the 56th National Cross Country Athletics Championship will be held in Kohima on March 26, a top official of the Nagaland Athletic Association (NAA) said.

NAA president Abu Metha said on Tuesday the tournament was initially scheduled to be held on January 15 but the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) postponed it due to rapid spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

He said SAAF and AFI have come up with the new date of March 26 in consultation with the Government of Nagaland following the easing of the pandemic situation in the state.

The tournament will be the first ever international athletics event in Nagaland.

The championships will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima and more than 600 athletes will participate in the event from all the AFI affiliated states and union territories of the country and also South Asian countries, he added.

