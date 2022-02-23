Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United is all set to take on Athletico Madrid in the Champions League 2021-22 match which is all set to take place at the Wanda Metropolitano. Now ahead of the game, Ralf Rangnik has said that Ronaldo and Raphael Varane will be getting a hostile welcome at the Wanda Metropolitano. Furthermore, he went on to say that both players need to be mentally prepared for the emotional, hostile atmosphere in the stadium. The match will begin at 01.30 am IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Geared Up For Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Clash in UCL 2021-22 Round of 16 (See Post).

"Some of the players will not be received with the red carpet. But we're looking forward to this game in order to play in stadiums like tomorrow and in three weeks at Old Trafford," explained the Manchester United manager. He explained that it is about getting the best results but according to him the result will not be decided in the first leg of the tournament. "The result will be decided in the second leg of the game," he explained. Manchester United has already reached Madrid and the pictures of the same were posted on social media.

