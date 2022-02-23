Bangladesh and Afghanistan will face off against each other in a three-match One-Day International series. The BAN vs AFG 1st ODI 2022 will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 23, 2022 (Wednesday) as the teams aim for a winning start. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Bangladesh Cricket Board Issue Show-Cause Notice to BPL Franchise Fortune Barishal After Shakib Al Hasan Breaks Bio-Bubble.

Bangladesh haven’t played much limited-overs cricket since the T20 World Cup so will welcome the chance to play their first ODI game since July of last year in front of the home crown. The Tamim Iqbal-led side will be hoping to make a huge impression at home and are coming off an impressive performance in Tests against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Afghanistan recently defeated Netherlands in an ODI series and will be hoping to replicate that result against an established side. Rashid Khan Receives Guard of Honour As He Bids Goodbye to PSL Franchise Lahore Qalandars for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Series (Watch Video).

When to Watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI 2022 (Know Date & Time Details)

The first ODI match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 23, 2022 (Wednesday). The BAN vs AFG match is scheduled to start at 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 01:00 pm local time. As per Bangladesh time, the BAN vs AFG match will start at 11:00 am.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI 2022 in India and Bangladesh (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, no broadcasters will bring the live telecast of the BAN vs AFG ODI match in India. In Bangladesh, Gazi TV and T Sports will provide the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI clash.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI 2022?

FanCode will live stream the BAN vs AFG 1st ODI match online for fans in India on its app and website. The audience from Bangladesh can check out Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube channel for possible free live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match.

