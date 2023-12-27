Centurion, Dec 27 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on Day 2 of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.
Also Read | Hardik Pandya Set to Miss T20I Series Against Afghanistan Due to Ankle Injury, Confident of IPL Comeback: Report.
India 1st innings: 245
South Africa 1st innings:
Also Read | India vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2023 Day 2: How to Watch IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.
Aiden Markram
c Rahul b Siraj
5
Dean Elgar
not out
29
Tony de Zorzi
not out
12
Extras: (LB-1, NB-2)
3
Total: (For 1 wkts, 16 Overs)
49
Fall of Wickets: 11-1.
Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 6-0-14-0, Mohammed Siraj 5-0-19-1, Shardul Thakur 2-1-3-0, Prasidh Krishna 2-0-12-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 1-1-0-0. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)