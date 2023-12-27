Centurion, Dec 27 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on Day 2 of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.

India 1st innings: 245

South Africa 1st innings:

Aiden Markram

c Rahul b Siraj

5

Dean Elgar

not out

29

Tony de Zorzi

not out

12

Extras: (LB-1, NB-2)

3

Total: (For 1 wkts, 16 Overs)

49

Fall of Wickets: 11-1.

Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 6-0-14-0, Mohammed Siraj 5-0-19-1, Shardul Thakur 2-1-3-0, Prasidh Krishna 2-0-12-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 1-1-0-0. PTI

