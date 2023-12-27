KL Rahul’s brilliant unbeaten knock of 70 means India salvaged some grace on the first day of the first test against South Africa in Centurion. The World Test Championship campaign has started for both these nations in contrasting fashion with the visitors struggling with their age-old problems of batting on a green track. The Proteas on the other hand bowled with vigour with Kagiso Rabada leading the efforts. The second day will be a test for the Indian bowlers, who would ideally want their remaining batsmen to get the team’s score past 250. The wicket is not easy to bat and this will be on the Proteas mind as well. India vs South Africa 1st Test 2023 Day 2 Live Score Updates.

Gerald Coetzee was the only South African pacer who was expensive on the first day and apart from him, the others kept India under check. Kagiso Rabada will look to wrap up the Indian innings as soon as possible, making use of the overcast conditions. Marco Jansen assisted Rabada excellently by not giving the opponent batters any room to free their arms. As far as batting is concerned, Temba Bavuma is not likely to play any further part in the game. Virat Kohli Surpasses Rohit Sharma to Become India's Highest Run-Scorer in WTC History, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 1st Test 2023.

KL Rahul is holding for India but the problem for him is that he is losing partners at the other end frequently. On the start of play, the wicketkeeper batsman is likely to dominate the bowlers and try and score some quick runs. The Indian bowling unit does lack bit of experience but the presence of R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah should help.

When is India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2023 Day 2 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India are up against South Africa in the 1st Test of the two-match series. The Day two of the first Test takes place on Wednesday, December 27 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2023 Day 2 Match?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of India's tour of South Africa 2023-24 and will provide the live telecast of the India vs South Africa Test series. The IND vs SA 1st Test live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD in English. For Hindi commentary of the IND vs SA 1st Test, fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD. IND vs SA live telecast is also available in regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. India vs South Africa live telecast is also available on DD Sports but for DD Free Dish users only, For live streaming details of IND vs SA 1st Test scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 1st Test 2023 Day 2 Match?

With Star Sports holding the broadcast rights, Disney+ Hotstar will provide free live streaming of the IND vs SA Test series online. Fans can access the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app to watch live streaming of the IND vs SA 1st Test online for free. To watch IND vs SA live streaming on smart TV and website users will have to subscribe to the services. It is an important day of play for India and they will have to do well with both bat and bowl to stay in the contest.

