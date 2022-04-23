Navi Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday.

Gujarat Titans Innings:

Wriddhiman Saha c Venkatesh Iyer b Umesh 25

Shubman Gill c Billings b Southee 7

Hardik Pandya c Rinku Singh b Southee 67

David Miller c Umesh b Shivam Mavi 27

Rahul Tewatia c Rinku Singh b Russell 17

Rashid Khan c Umesh b Southee 0

Abhinav Manohar c Rinku Singh b Russell 2

Lockie Ferguson c Rinku Singh b Russell 0

Alzarri Joseph not out 1

Yash Dayal c and b Russell 0

Extras:(LB-3, W-7) 10

Total:(For 9 wickets in 20 Overs) 156

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-83, 3-133, 4-138, 5-140, 6-151, 7-151, 8-156, 9-156.

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 4-0-31-1, Tim Southee 4-0-24-3, Shivam Mavi 4-0-36-1, Sunil Narine 4-0-31-0, Varun Chakravarthy 3-0-26-0, Andre Russell 1-0-5-4. MORE PTI

