Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the match 36 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). Sunrisers Hyderabad are in great form with four back to back wins. And now the Kane Williamson-led side will be eyeing their fifth consecutive win. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins. Meanwhile, for RCB vs SRH live streaming online and tv telecast details, you can scroll down. RCB vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 36.

RCB are placed on third spot on the IPL 2022 points table while SRH are currently on fifth spot with four wins from six matches. RCB and SRH have met each other 20 times. Sunrisers Hyderabad leads the head-to-head record with 11 wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore's eight.

RCB vs SRH Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 36 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the RCB vs SRH clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

RCB vs SRH Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 36 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the RCB vs SRH match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

