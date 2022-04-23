Arsenal takes on Manchester United in the English Premier League 2021-22 match. Arsenal and Manchester United are placed neck and neck on the EPL points table on fifth and sixth spot respectively. Arsenal will be looking to take home advantage as they host Man Utd. Arsenal currently have 57 points from 32 matches while Man Utd have 54 points from 33 encounters. For live streaming online details of Arsenal vs Manchester United you can scroll down. Manchester City vs Watford, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to return to Manchester United line-up, is one goal away from making it 100 goals in Premier League. Meanwhile, both Arsenal and Manchester United are contenders for a place in the Champions League and thus both the sides will be looking for a victory.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Emirates Stadium. The game will be held on April 23, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 05:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Manchester United match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2022 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).