Nottingham, Aug 4 (PTI) Scoreboard on the opening day of the first Test between India and England here on Wednesday.
England 1st Innings:
Rory Burns lbw b Bumrah 0
Dominic Sibley c Rahul b Shami 18
Zak Crawleyc Pant b Siraj 27
Joe Root lbw b Thakur 64
Jonny Bairstow lbw b Shami 29
Daniel Lawrence c Pant b Shami 0
Jos Buttler c Pant b Bumrah 0
Sam Curran not out 27
Ollie Robinson c Shami b Thakur 0
Stuart Broad lbw b Bumrah 4
James Anderson b Bumrah 1
Extras: (b-1, lb-8, nb-4) 13
Total: 183 all out in 65.4 overs
Fall of wickets: 0-1, 42-2, 66-3, 138-4, 138-5, 145-6, 155-7, 155-8, 160-9
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 20.4-4-46-4, Mohammed Shami 17-2-28-3, Mohammed Siraj 12-2-48-1, Shardul Thakur 13-3-41-2, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-11-0.
