Nottingham, Aug 4 (PTI) Scoreboard on the opening day of the first Test between India and England here on Wednesday.

England 1st Innings:

Also Read | Netizens Hail Mohammed Shami for Scalping Three Vital Wickets During Day 1 of IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 (Watch Video & See Reactions).

Rory Burns lbw b Bumrah 0

Dominic Sibley c Rahul b Shami 18

Also Read | Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule for August 5: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details for Day 13.

Zak Crawleyc Pant b Siraj 27

Joe Root lbw b Thakur 64

Jonny Bairstow lbw b Shami 29

Daniel Lawrence c Pant b Shami 0

Jos Buttler c Pant b Bumrah 0

Sam Curran not out 27

Ollie Robinson c Shami b Thakur 0

Stuart Broad lbw b Bumrah 4

James Anderson b Bumrah 1

Extras: (b-1, lb-8, nb-4) 13

Total: 183 all out in 65.4 overs

Fall of wickets: 0-1, 42-2, 66-3, 138-4, 138-5, 145-6, 155-7, 155-8, 160-9

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 20.4-4-46-4, Mohammed Shami 17-2-28-3, Mohammed Siraj 12-2-48-1, Shardul Thakur 13-3-41-2, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-11-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)