Mohammed Shami has been blazing guns on day one of the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 which is currently underway at the Trent Bridge. He scalped three vital wickets of the home team and the netizens could not stop hailing the Indian pacer. Shami had sent back Dan Lawrence on the score of 0 on day 1 of the match. He had also scalped the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Dom Sibley. Amid this chaos, it was England captain Joe Root who scored 64 runs. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Day 1 Live Score Updates.

The video of Shami's wicket went viral on social media. Talking about the match, England had lost the toss and elected to bat first. Jasprit Bumrah was the first one to get rid of the opener Rory Burns on a duck. Dom Sibley (18), Zak Crawley (27), were the next ones to make their way to the pavilion. Root stabilised the team with his half-century. Talking about Dan Lawrence's dismissal particularly, the Indian bowler was seen swinging the ball and got edged and was taken by Rishabh Pant on the leg side. Robinson made way to the pavilion on the score of a duck. Now, let's have a look at the video and the reactions below:

Check out the video below

Mohammed Shami on 🔥 Sends back Dan Lawrence for a duck! Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #MohammedShami pic.twitter.com/azwcOBMBCF — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 4, 2021

Check out the reactions below:

#ENGvIND There is no better bowler than Mohammed Shami in this world when he is in full rhythm. pic.twitter.com/OcuvK7U4MF — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) August 4, 2021

Shami the best:

Mohammed Shami best ⭐⭐⭐⭐👍👍👍 — Raj Sharma (@RajShar84853228) August 4, 2021

Shami in full flow:

🏏✨ SHAMI IN FULL FLOW! @MdShami11 Bhai is in roaring form as he picked up 3 crucial wickets today, so far! ✨ He is one of the best red ball bowlers we have ever had! 📷 Getty • #INDvENG #ENGvIND #TeamIndia #mohammedshami #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/X7H8z0jNRn — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 4, 2021

Last one:

Mohammed Shami is the best Indian pacer ever played the game. #INDvENG — Ved (@don__returns) August 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the English team got bundled out on the score of 183 runs with Sam Curran remaining not out on the score of 27 runs. James Anderson was the last English batsman to get dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2021 10:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).