Centurion, Dec 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on Day 1 of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

India (1st innings)

Also Read | 'It's the Bounce', Says Former Proteas Skipper Faf du Plessis On Struggle Of Indian Batters In South African Conditions in Test Cricket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Verreynne b Burger 17

Rohit Sharma (c) c Burger b Rabada 5

Also Read | IPL Title Sponsorship: BCCI Reportedly Sets Stringent Conditions for Bids, Excludes Chinese Companies Due to Diplomatic Concerns.

Shubman Gill c Verreynne b Burger 2

Virat Kohli c Verreynne b Rabada 38

Shreyas Iyer b Rabada 31

KL Rahul batting 70

Ravichandran Ashwin c sub (Mulder) b Rabada 8

Shardul Thakur c Elgar b Rabada 24

Jasprit Bumrah b Jansen 1

Mohammed Siraj batting 0

Extras: (B-1, LB-8, NB-1, W-2) 12

Total: (In 59 overs for 8 wickets) 208

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-23, 3-24, 4-92, 5-107, 6-121, 7-164, 8-191.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 17-3-44-5, Marco Jansen 15-1-52-1, Nandre Burger 15-4-50-2, Gerald Coetzee 12-1-53-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)