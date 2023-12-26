New Delhi, December 26: Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis shed light on the perennial challenge faced by Indian batters in South African conditions. With India yet to secure a Test series victory in the Rainbow Nation, the upcoming series led by Rohit Sharma holds the promise of a historic achievement. Marco Jansen Sledges KL Rahul, Indian Batsman Responds With a Smile During IND vs SA 1st Test 2023 Day 1 (Watch Video)

Faf attributed India's historical struggles to the distinctive bounce offered by South African pitches, a factor markedly different from the conditions in the subcontinent. Drawing a vivid contrast, he pointed out that the extra bounce, almost a full hand's height, posed an "additional risk" for Indian batsmen accustomed to the relatively lower bounce on home soil.

"It's the bounce. There is almost one full hand of extra bounce here, compared to what they usually face in India. They are used to hitting the ball on the up there, but with the bounce on offer and lateral movement, there is additional risk at play if you haven't done it before and are not used to the lift. The key to doing well in South Africa is to leave well and be there for a long period," Faf told The Indian Express.

In offering a strategic insight, Faf underscored the importance of mastering the art of leaving well on these surfaces. Stressing the need for patience and adaptability, he recalled the 2018 series where India showcased resilience by leaving the ball astutely, coming close to a breakthrough victory. 'Disservice to Test Cricket', Aakash Chopra Voices Disappointment Over Short India vs South Africa Test Series.

"I remember the 2018 series, where they ran us close. They left the ball really well then and that is the key to be a successful Test side in South Africa. You have got to be patient and respect the conditions at all times. You need to have a good plan as to how you play the short balls with the extra bounce and how well you leave them," the former South Africa skipper explained.

