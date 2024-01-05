Navi Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Scoreboard of the opening T20I between India Women and Australia Women here on Friday.

Australia Women innings:

Alyssa Healy (c) c Harmanpreet b Renuka 8

Beth Mooney c Harmanpreet b Sadhu 17

Tahlia McGrath c Vastrakar b Sadhu 0

Ellyse Perry c Amanjot b Deepti 37

Ashleigh Gardner c & b Sadhu 0

Phoebe Litchfield c Harmanpreet b Amanjot 49

Grace Harris lbw b Patil 1

Annabel Sutherland c Harmanpreet b Sadhu 12

Georgia Wareham c Amanjot b Patil 5

Megan Schutt lbw b Sharma 1

Darcie Brown not out 0

Extras: (B-4, LB-2, W-5) 11

Total: (All out in 19.2 overs) 141

Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-32, 3-32, 4-33, 5-112, 6-119, 7-135, 8-135, 9-137, 10-141.

Bowling: Renuka Singh 4-0-24-1, Pooja Vastrakar2-0-28-0, Titas Sadhu 4-0-17-4, Shreyanka Patil 3.2-0-19-2, Deepti Sharma 4-0-24-2, Amanjot Kaur 2-0-23-1. More PTI

