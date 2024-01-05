Tottenham Hotspur will meet fellow English Premier League side Burnley in the third round of the FA Cup at home, looking to challenge for what looks the only likely way for silverware this term. Ange Postecoglou’s men are fifth in the points table, well within sight of Champions League qualification but were dumped out of the Carabao Cup early into the campaign. They had a torrid last season but things look much more stable so far. Burnley are in the relegation battle and have already seen fifteen defeats in twenty games in the league. They will be hoping to make a contest of this FA Cup tie. Tottenham Hotspur versus Burnley starts at 1:30 AM IST. 'That Was My First Tournament' Roberto Martinez Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction to Joao Neves' Birth Year.

Tottenham Hotspur will miss a few key players in Heung Min Son, Pape Matar Sarr, and Yves Bissouma – all away with their national teams. Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, and James Maddison have resumed first team training but they are not likely to feature this evening. Dejan Kulusevski returns after suspension and will occupy the left-flank. Richarlison is expected to lead the attack with Giovani Lo Celso as the playmaker.

Lyle Foster and Zeki Amdouni will be the two forwards for Burnley in a 4-4-2 formation. Josh Cullen and Josh Brownhill in midfield will likely sit deep and shield the backline. Wilson Odobert with his pace will look to create openings for the team while the winger will also provide the defensive cover. James Trafford in goal has a busy day ahead of him at work with Tottenham Hotspur boasting of a brilliant attack.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will host Burnley in the FA Cup 2023-24 Round 3 on Saturday, January 6. The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Arsenal to Wear All White Kit in FA Cup third-round match against Liverpool Due to Campaign Against Knife Crime and Youth Violence (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley match on Sony Sports Network channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley, football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Tottenham Hotspur have a good record against Burnley, winning nine out of their last ten matches in all competitions. Expect the home side to progress to the next round with a routine victory.

