Bengaluru, Feb 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Friday.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru:
Smriti Mandhana c Bhatia b Ismail 26
Danni Wyatt-Hodge c Matthews b Nat Sciver-Brunt 9
Ellyse Perry c Ismail b AB Kaur 81
Raghvi Bist c Kerr b Matthews 1
Kanika Ahuja b Gupta 3
Richa Ghosh b AB Kaur 28
Georgia Wareham c Gupta b AB Kaur 6
Kim Garth not out 8
Ekta Bisht not out 2
Extras: (LB-1, W-2) 3
Total: (For 7 wkts, 20 overs) 167
Fall of wkts: 1-29, 2-48, 3-51, 4-57, 5-107, 6-119, 7-165.
Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 4-0-36-1, Nat Sciver-Brunt 4-0-40-1, Hayley Matthews 4-0-37-1, Amelia Kerr 4-0-28-0, Sanskriti Gupta 1-0-3-1, Amanjot Kaur 3-0-22-3.
Mumbai Indians:
Hayley Matthews lbw b Bisht 15
Yastika Bhatia lbw b Garth 8
Nat Sciver-Brunt b Garth 42
Harmanpreet Kaur c Ghosh b Wareham 50
Amelia Kerr c Bisht b Wareham 2
Amanjot Kaur not out 34
Sajeevan Sajana lbw b Wareham 0
G Kamalini not out 11
Extras: (W-8) 8
Total: (For 6 wkts, 19.5 overs) 170
Fall of wkts: 1-9, 2-66, 3-74, 4-82, 5-144, 6-144.
Bowling: Renuka Singh 4-0-35-0, Kim Garth 4-0-30-2, Georgia Wareham 4-1-21- 3, Ekta Bisht 3.5-0-37-1, VJ Joshitha 2-0-19-0, Kanika Ahuja 2-0-28-0.
