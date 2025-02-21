Bengaluru, Feb 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Friday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Smriti Mandhana c Bhatia b Ismail 26

Danni Wyatt-Hodge c Matthews b Nat Sciver-Brunt 9

Ellyse Perry c Ismail b AB Kaur 81

Raghvi Bist c Kerr b Matthews 1

Kanika Ahuja b Gupta 3

Richa Ghosh b AB Kaur 28

Georgia Wareham c Gupta b AB Kaur 6

Kim Garth not out 8

Ekta Bisht not out 2

Extras: (LB-1, W-2) 3

Total: (For 7 wkts, 20 overs) 167

Fall of wkts: 1-29, 2-48, 3-51, 4-57, 5-107, 6-119, 7-165.

Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 4-0-36-1, Nat Sciver-Brunt 4-0-40-1, Hayley Matthews 4-0-37-1, Amelia Kerr 4-0-28-0, Sanskriti Gupta 1-0-3-1, Amanjot Kaur 3-0-22-3.

Mumbai Indians:

Hayley Matthews lbw b Bisht 15

Yastika Bhatia lbw b Garth 8

Nat Sciver-Brunt b Garth 42

Harmanpreet Kaur c Ghosh b Wareham 50

Amelia Kerr c Bisht b Wareham 2

Amanjot Kaur not out 34

Sajeevan Sajana lbw b Wareham 0

G Kamalini not out 11

Extras: (W-8) 8

Total: (For 6 wkts, 19.5 overs) 170

Fall of wkts: 1-9, 2-66, 3-74, 4-82, 5-144, 6-144.

Bowling: Renuka Singh 4-0-35-0, Kim Garth 4-0-30-2, Georgia Wareham 4-1-21- 3, Ekta Bisht 3.5-0-37-1, VJ Joshitha 2-0-19-0, Kanika Ahuja 2-0-28-0.

