Manchester, Feb 21: Pep Guardiola says Manchester City are now fully focused on finishing the Premier League season strongly and qualifying for next year’s Champions League. City's elimination from Europe, after suffering a 6-3 defeat against Real Madrid, means they have only the Premier League and FA Cup left to compete for before the summer’s FIFA Club World Cup. Guardiola's team currently sits fourth in the top flight with 44 points from 25 games and will play Plymouth Argyle in the fifth round of the FA Cup. While Guardiola accepts that the defeat at Real Madrid proves his side has not been at their best this season, the boss believes there’s still plenty to play for over the coming months. Arsenal ‘Will Be Ready’ For PSV Clash: Head Coach Mikel Arteta Comments On UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Draw.

“We are in a not-bad moment. Apart from Madrid, who were the better team and are a better team right now. I had the feeling in recent years in the Champions League we could compete with any team. Always we were there. “In previous seasons against that team - we feel it, they feel it - we were there and, in many aspects, better than them. This time we couldn’t go through and we accepted the reality. “Look at the situations now with two central defenders out for two months. This period in the Premier League is now massively important for us,” said Pep in the pre-game press conference.

Although the defending champions currently sit 17 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League, they have a chance to have an impact on the title race when they host Arne Slot’s side, who are eight points ahead of Arsenal having played a game more. Guardiola also went on to give updates on Erling Haaland and John Stone. Haaland missed Wednesday’s Champions League defeat at Real Madrid after his late withdrawal from the victory over Newcastle United last weekend. With another tough test looming large, Guardiola is not yet certain if the No.9 will be available this time around. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round-of-16 Draw Results Announced: Real Madrid to Face Atletico Madrid, PSG to Lock Horns With Liverpool.

“Don’t know yet. Tomorrow we will know. It’s better to have Erling on the pitch. Everybody is responsible for the good things and bad things for the team but obviously, with Erling, we are better,” said Pep The City boss was much more definite about Stones‘ availability after the defender went off early on in Madrid, making it clear he expects a lengthy lay-off. “He is injured - a difficult one. In the next few days, we will know if he needs surgery or not. It’s the front, his thigh,” he added.

