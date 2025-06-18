Kuching (Malaysia), Jun 18 (PTI) India's Velavan Senthilkumar kept the country's hopes alive at the Asian Squash Championships 2025 after entering the quarterfinals here on Wednesday.

Senthilkumar, ranked 45th in the men's singles chart, beat Japan's Tomotaka Endo 3-0 (11-3 11-1 11-4) in his round of 16 match.

Senthilkumar is the lone surviving Indian in the tournament. He had defeated China's Li Haizhen 3-0 (11-1 11-6 11-1) in the previous round on Tuesday.

World No. 153 Suraj Chand, who beat Athbi Hamad of the United Arab Emirates 3-0 (11-6 11-9 11-7) in the previous round, exited in the pre-quarterfinals after losing to world No. 86 Ameeshenraj Chandaran of Malaysia 1-3 (11-5 3-11 4-11 3-11).

Among other Indians in fray, Pooja Arthi Raghu lost 0-3 (7-11 9-11 2-11) against Singapore's Au Yeong Wai Yhann in the second round of women's singles event.

Compatriots Akanksha Salunkhe and Shameena Riaz also exited in the second round after receiving first-round byes.

Salunkhe was stunned by Malaysia's Whitney Isabelle Wilson, 222nd in the women's singles squash rankings, while Riaz was shown the door 1-3 (11-5 8-11 7-11 9-11) by Akari Midorikawa of Japan.

