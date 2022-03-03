Rawalpindi [Pakistan], March 3 (ANI): Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has said that the upcoming Test series against Pakistan will be a big challenge but his aim will be to win all three Tests.

Australia are currently in Pakistan for a multi-format series comprising three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I. The first Test will begin on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Everton suspend sponsorship deals with Russian companies.

"It looks similar to a UAE wicket at the moment, there isn't much grass on it and I dare say it will be pretty shiny on day one. Expecting it to be pretty nice to bat on the first couple of days but hopefully spin and reverse swing will come into it. We were training three pitches over and it wasn't spinning that much. It had a bit more grass than the match wicket. It's [the match wicket] not the type of wicket I would have produced as a curator," ESPNcricinfo quoted Lyon as saying.

"My mindset is to come here to Pakistan and win 3-0. Obviously, it's a totally different challenge from what we're used to at home. It's going to be a big challenge, but it's a young and exciting Australian Test squad and we are coming off a spectacular summer which has given us a lot of confidence," he added.

Also Read | IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2022 in Mohali.

To celebrate Australia's first Test series in Pakistan in 24 years, the Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket Australia announced the introduction of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy.

This will be a perpetual Trophy and will be presented at the end of each men's Test series played between the Pakistani and Australian cricket teams.

Pakistani captain Babar Azam and Australian captain Pat Cummins on Wednesday unveiled the Benaud-Qadir Trophy at the Pindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the first Test which commences on Friday.

The Benaud-Qadir Trophy will be presented to the winning side at the headquarters of Pakistan cricket in Lahore where the three-Test series will culminate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)