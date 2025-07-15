Mumbai, July 15: Big-hitting India opener Shafali Verma marched back into the top-10 in the latest ICC Women's T20I rankings for batters released here on Tuesday. Shafali, who wrapped up the recently-concluded T20I series against England with 176 runs at a strike rate of 158.56, jumped four spots to ninth place with 655 points. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana continued to be the top-ranked Indian at number three while middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues moved down two spots to 14th. IND-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI 2025 Preview: Confident India Eye ODI Domination After Historic T20 Triumph Against England.

Another key contributor in India's historic 3-2 series win, Arundhati Reddy leaped four spots to 39th place in the bowling rankings and 26 spots to 80th among the all-rounders. Seasoned off-spinner Deepti Sharma has dropped a rung to third while left-arm spinner Radha Yadav has risen three places to 15 in the bowling charts. Several England stars also made positive strides.

Spinner Charlie Dean broke into the top-10 bowling rankings after a 'player of the match' performance in the last match of the series, making a leap of eight spots to share the sixth place with Nashra Sandhu and Georgia Wareham. Linsey Smith has also gained nine spots to 38th place, while pacer Issy Wong jumped seven places to 50th. Emily Arlott improved 15 places to 67th. Latest ICC Rankings 2025: Deepti Sharma Closes In on Becoming Top-Ranked T20I Bowler.

Sophia Dunkley, who was England's top scorer with 151 runs, gained seven points to move to 19th in the batting rankings after vital contributions of 22 and 46 in the last two games. Meanwhile, Tammy Beaumont continued her recent surge, jumping 19 places to the 45th spot.

