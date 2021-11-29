Melbourne [Australia], November 29 (ANI): Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has injured himself in a motorbike accident.

Warne was riding his bike with son Jackson when he fell off and slid for more than 15 metres, the Sydney Morning Herald reported quoting News Corp.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in India?.

"I'm a bit battered and bruised and very sore," said Warne after the accident.

Warne has avoided serious injury but woke up the next morning in pain.

Also Read | Ballon d’Or 2021 Ceremony: Date, Time in IST, Nominees, Online Streaming, TV Telecast in India and Other Things To Know About France Football’s Yearly Awards.

The 52-year-old also went to the hospital fearing he might have broken his foot or damaged his hip.

However, the former Australia spinner is still expected to do the broadcasting duties for the upcoming Ashes, beginning December 8 at the Gabba. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)